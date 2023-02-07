Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after ‘awkward’ red carpet photos

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.

That’s according to Witherspoon, who says Kutcher’s wife, fellow star Mila Kunis, called out the costars after they recently appeared together on the red carpet.

“She even emailed us last night,” Witherspoon said of Kunis on “Today.” “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’ … It’s just fun ’cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ’cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

The internet has noticed the same about Witherspoon and Kutcher, who star in the new Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.”

Witherspoon had high praise for Kutcher.

“He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy,” she said.

“I mean, such a goofball.” Witherspoon continued. “We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?'”

“Your Place or Mine” is out Friday.

