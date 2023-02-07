2 suspects rob Brooklyn smoke shop and threaten employee with hammer

By Web staff

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — Police are looking for two individuals in connection with a robbery at a smoke shop in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The incident happened on February 2 around 11 a.m., when two unidentified individuals entered Hubble Bubble Smoke Shop at 462 Avenue P.

One of the individuals took a hammer from behind the counter and threatened store employees with it. They demanded CBD products and punched a 30-year-old male store employee multiple times across his face and body.

The pair took approximately $150 and $800 worth of CBD products. They fled Hubble Bubble on a blue two-wheeled vehicle.

The 30-year-old victim sustained bruising and was taken to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video and images of the suspects they are looking for.

