SC Republicans to appeal redistricting case to Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied South Carolina Republicans’ motion for a stay in the ongoing challenge over the state’s congressional district map. Leading GOP lawmakers will now take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court in attempt to avoid redrawing the map that a three-judge federal panel last month deemed unconstitutional. According to an early January ruling, the boundaries passed last year by the Republican-dominated state Legislature mark an intentional splitting of Black voters in South Carolina’s 1st District. In their Feb. 4 order, the judges postponed the date by which new maps may be presented.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

