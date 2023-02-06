Skip to Content
2023-02-06
Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes returns to serving in person meals

Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes announces they have resumed to serving in person meals starting on Tuesday.

The organization said that this is the first time that they have resumed serving in person meals since the pandemic. Officials said the people who get lunch can go back for seconds as it will result in less food being wasted.

The organization says that they hope to have more personalized interactions with the commuinty.

For more information about Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes, click here.

Derrick Ow

