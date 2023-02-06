Everyone seemed to love the Grammys … except Ben Affleck

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Sunday night’s 2023 Grammy Awards was a history-making show filled with dynamic performances from iconic musical artists.

And through it all, Ben Affleck looked miserable.

CBS’ cameras repeatedly caught Affleck, the actor-filmmaker known for his grimace and his penchant for looking morose while smoking cigarettes, glumly sitting next to wife Jennifer Lopez during the show. Many Grammy watchers noted how Affleck seemingly wanted to be anywhere but Crypto.com Arena.

Legends such as Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Missy Elliott gave it their all on stage, while newer artists like Kacey Musgraves and Quavo delivered moving tributes to departed musical legends.

And throughout, Affleck made an unflinching commitment to looking … not really into it.

The internet was amused.

“Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you,” said author and radio host Elamin Abdelmahmoud on Twitter.

Poor Ben. After all, who can’t relate to the feeling of being forced to attend an event you truly, deeply, have no interest in attending?

“Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife,” another person wrote on Twitter.

“Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere,” yet another Twitter user wrote. “You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23%. #SaveBen.”

Still, Affleck made introverts proud by sticking it out. Somewhere, Sad Keanu felt his pain.

Not everyone in attendance appeared as unhappy as Affleck. Harry Styles took home the Grammy for Album of the Year for “Harry’s House,” shocking many who believed Beyoncé’ deserved it for “Renaissance.”

Still, Queen Bey did become the most awarded artist in Grammys history, with a record 32 wins.

Viola Davis, meanwhile, completed the elusive EGOT, after winning a Grammy for the audiobook of her memoir “Finding Me.”

And at some point, after more than three hours of jokes, acceptance speeches and live performances, Ben Affleck got to go home.

