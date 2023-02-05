Program’s head says Iowa school shooting won’t deter him

The founder of an educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines says he will remain “all in on helping kids that are not reachable in so many peoples’ eyes” after he was wounded in last month’s shooting that killed two students. Forty-nine-year-old Will Keeps made his first public comments about the Iowa shooting this weekend in a video released by the police department. In the video, Keeps’ cast-covered right arm was held up by a blue sling, and a walker sat next to his chair. He is a former Chicago gang member who founded the Starts Right Here program. Two teens have been charged with murder in the Jan. 23 shooting.

