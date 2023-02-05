Magnitude 7.8 earthquake hits Turkey

By Yong Xiong, CNN

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake has hit southern Turkey, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said Monday.

The quake’s depth is 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), located 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, according to the USGS.

Strong aftershocks have been felt in central Turkey, where another earthquake of 6.7 magnitude struck at a depth of 9.9 kilometers about 11 minutes after the first quake, the USGS said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.