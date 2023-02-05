Kyrie Irving traded from Brooklyn Nets to Dallas Mavericks, per reports

By Matt Foster and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Mavericks gave up Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft equity to complete the deal, according to reports. The Nets also reportedly sent Markieff Morris to Dallas in the trade.

Irving, an eight-time NBA All-Star, requested a trade from the Nets on Friday, according to multiple reports. Irving will play alongside four-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic with the Mavericks.

CNN reached out to both teams and Irving’s agent to confirm the news but did not immediately receive a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jacob Lev contributed to this report.