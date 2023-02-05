How to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards: Time, channels and more

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The biggest night in music is here with the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Beyoncé leads with a total of nine nominations, Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations and Adele and Brandi Carlile have seven nods each. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, and DJ Khaled all have six nominations each.

The event will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

If you want to see Styles, Lizzo and more perform, here’s how to tune in.

Day and time

The Grammy Awards air Sunday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where to watch

The Grammys will be broadcast on CBS. For cable subscribers, there is an option to stream the ceremony on cbs.com or via the CBS app by signing in through a cable provider.

Interested viewers can also stream the Grammys by using an existing or new Paramount+ subscription. (The first week’s trial is free.)

You can also watch through subscriptions on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

Is there a red carpet beforehand?

Catch the fashion heading into the arena on grammy.com starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Another option is E!, which will start its red carpet special at 6 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting?

Former “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah returns to the Grammy stage this year to oversee the ceremony.

Who is performing?

Aforementioned nominees Styles, Blige, Carlile and Lizzo will all take the stage, as will Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and more.

Who is nominated?

Carlile, Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and Beyoncé, are among the nominees. See the full list here.

How long is the show?

The show is scheduled to run from 8 p.m. ET to 11:30 p.m. ET.

