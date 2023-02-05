Cause of death released for former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the cause of death for former University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 23-year-old Well died Jan. 27 of natural causes “secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection.”

Authorities said the results came from a postmortem examination with subsequent laboratory testing.

Wells swam for the Wildcats from 2018-22 and specialized in the breaststroke.

The native of Manteca, California placed 12th in the 100 breast at the Pac-12 Championships last season.

University officials said Wells earned his bachelor’s degree in health science and physiology in May 2022.