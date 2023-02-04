Skip to Content
McGhee scores 26, CSU Bakersfield beats UCSD 75-69 in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marvin McGhee had 26 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 75-69 overtime victory against UCSD on Saturday night.

McGhee had six rebounds for the Roadrunners (8-15, 4-8 Big West Conference). Antavion Collum added 23 points while going 5 of 10 and 12 of 14 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Travis Henson shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Bryce Pope finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Tritons (8-16, 3-9). Jace Roquemore added 16 points for UCSD. In addition, Francis Nwaokorie had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

CSU Bakersfield plays Thursday against CSU Northridge at home, and UCSD visits Hawaii on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

