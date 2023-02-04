Skip to Content
Dodgers sign INF Miguel Rojas to $6M, 1-year deal thru 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with infielder Miguel Rojas on a $6 million, one-year deal that takes him through the 2024 season.

The contract announced Saturday includes a salary of $5 million in 2024 and a club option salary of $5 million in 2025 with a $1 million buyout and charitable contributions.

The 33-year-old Rojas was acquired last month from the Miami Marlins for minor league infielder Jacob Amaya. He returns to the Dodgers for the second time, having made 85 appearances with the club in 2014 as a rookie.

Rojas hit .236 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 140 games last season. He’s been in the majors for parts of nine seasons while playing five different defensive positions.

