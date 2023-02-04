Clare Crawley is no longer a ‘Bachelorette’ after marrying Ryan Dawkins

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Clare Crawley, who made history on “The Bachelorette,” is single no more after tying the knot with Ryan Dawkins.

Crawley, 41, announced that she was engaged to Dawkins in October 2022.

The “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” alumna posted several romantic snapshots of her weddings to Instagram on Friday.

“Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins,” she wrote in the caption of a set of three photos of herself and her new husband, who is the chief executive officer for Mascot Sports.

She also posted an adorable video of herself and Dawkins, captioned “My forever dance partner.” The two got hitched at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, where they also had their first date, according to the video.

Crawley and Dawkins made their relationship Instagram-official in September 2022 with a video of them jamming together in the car.

The television personality first shot to fame as the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of “The Bachelor.” Then she was cast as the lead for season 16 of “The Bachelorette” — and made history by leaving the show early to pursue love with one of the contestants, Dale Moss. Crawley and Moss continued their relationship off the show and got engaged but broke up in September 2021.

