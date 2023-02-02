Tom Brady’s plate remains full after retirement announcement

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s future figures to be busy. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s retirement announcement ended speculation about if and where Brady might want to play next season, opening the door for numerous off-the-field endeavors that could occupy his time. The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer, who said Wednesday that he’s retiring for good, already has numerous commercial endorsements and an extensive business portfolio that includes the TB12 health and fitness company. Whatever Brady chooses to do one thing is certain, he has no shortage of career options after hanging up his football cleats.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.