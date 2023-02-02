Tennis star Kyrgios to contest Australian assault charge

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to appear in an Australian court to apply to have an assault charge stemming from events two years ago dismissed on mental health grounds. His lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith appeared in a court in Kyrgios’ hometown of Canberra in October and asked for an adjournment so forensic mental health reports could be prepared. The case was adjourned until Friday, when Kyrgios is set to appear in court for the first time. The common assault charge relates to an incident in January 2021 that reportedly involved his former girlfriend. Kyrgios reached the men’s singles final at Wimbledon last year. He was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open last month because of an injured left knee.

