Taylor Lautner makes rare comment about ex Taylor Swift that leaves his wife ‘deceased’

This is a true tale of Taylors, as actor Taylor Lautner’s wife, Taylor Dome, was all of us with her reaction to him spilling tea about that infamous Taylor Swift and Kanye West MTV VMAs moment.

In a video from their podcast “The Squeeze” posted Wednesday on Tik Tok, Dome asked Lautner, “If you could go back to one moment in your life, what moment would that be and what would you say to yourself?”

“Probably the 2009 VMAs, when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit,” he said, causing his Dome to literally fall back in surprise and say, “I’m deceased.”

West, who now goes by “Ye,” famously came up on stage and interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech to announce, “Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time!”

Dome pointed out that Lautner and Swift, who briefly dated in 2009, had just gone public with their then relationship.

Lautner explained that he had presented Swift with the award and “took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her” when West jumped on stage while she was talking.

“I can barely hear it. I can’t see them,” Lautner said. “I’m just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense.”

It wasn’t until Swift turned around and he could see her face that he realized it hadn’t been planed Lautner said.

In 2016, Lautner confirmed that he was the inspiration for Swift’s 2010 song “Back to December.” He and Dome married last year.

