Spanish, Moroccan prime ministers meet to improve ties

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The governments of Spain and Morocco have held wide-ranging meetings aimed at improving historically fraught ties and striking deals on customs crossings and business development. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Rabat on Wednesday along with 11 government ministers. Sánchez met with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch on Thursday while other ministers convened separately. They are expected to sign agreements that include the opening of customs offices at the border crossings for Spain’s North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla. Moroccan King Mohammed VI was notably absent from the visit. But he and Sánchez spoke by phone on Wednesday.

