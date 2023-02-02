PG&E customers can apply for $4,000 rebate for buying pre-owned electric vehicles

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced the launch of their Pre-Owned Electric Vehicle Rebate Program that will give qualified customers up to $4,000 to purchase or lease a pre-owned electric vehicle.

PG&E electric customers may qualify to receive a $1,000 or $4,000 rebate, based on household income. Those interested can submit an application, here.

“This new rebate program addresses the continued growth of the pre-owned EV market with a focus on making EVs more affordable for all customers throughout our service area. Affordability can be a barrier to EV adoption, and this program will help offset costs for our customers who want to explore pre-owned EV ownership,” said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President, Utility Partnerships and Innovation.

The program's goal is to give $78 million to promote the adoption of EVs and make EV ownership more affordable.