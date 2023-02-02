Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:36 PM

Norris’ 18 lead UCSB past Cal Poly 68-62

KION

By The Associated Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Miles Norris’ 18 points helped UCSB defeat Cal Poly 68-62 on Thursday.

Norris shot 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Gauchos (18-3, 9-1 Big West Conference). Ajay Mitchell scored 16 points and added eight assists. Cole Anderson finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Alimamy Koroma finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs (7-16, 1-10). Brantly Stevenson added 12 points for Cal Poly. In addition, Chance Hunter finished with 12 points. The loss is the 10th straight for the Mustangs.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UCSB visits CSU Northridge and Cal Poly hosts Hawaii.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content