Police said the student tried "ditch" some of the stuff they was carrying and run but was apprehended quickly. The student was found with cannabis, cannabis edibles, and "shrooms."

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said a Hollister High School campus supervisor spotted contraband on school property brought in from a student.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.