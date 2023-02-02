Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader

A former leader of the Michigan state House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that included grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records. That’s according to documents filed in a northern Michigan court. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against former House Speaker Rick Johnson and his wife over unpaid legal fees. Johnson is a Republican from Osceola County who served six years in the Legislature and is a former chairman of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board. The Associated Press left a telephone message for Johnson seeking comment.

