FBI now searching for who is responsible for threats against LGBTQ businesses in St. Louis

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The FBI is now involved in the search for who is responsible for making threats to three LGBTQ businesses in the grove and the venue that was set to host a drag performer storytime.

The co-owner of Prism said he had death threats made against him by a caller.

“It’s frustrating because we’re just people trying to be ourselves, trying to enjoy our lives,” said Sean Abernathy, Prism’s co-owner. “We’re not out to hurt anybody, but it feels like it’s a lot of people out to hurt us.”

South City’s Urban Fort is a play place for children, with a cafe for adults. It has also received threats over its upcoming storytime.

The owner of Urban Fort said they have been forced to increase security and change the date, time, and location of storytime with a drag performer because of violent threats.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.