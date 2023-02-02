106 catalytic converters reported stolen in Santa Cruz in past year

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police say catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the past year. From Jan. 2022 to Feb. 1 2023 a total of 106 catalytic converters have been stolen.

Police say the top two vehicles seeing the most thefts in Santa Cruz are the Honda Accord (years 2001-2007) and Toyota Prius (years 2001-2010). 47 of those reported 106 thefts have occurred in the first two months of the year.

Other reported catalytic converter vehicles to include: Dodge - Ram FORD - Econoline, FORD, F250 and Excursion GMC - SierraHONDA - Element & Odyssey HYUNDAI - ElantraMERCURY - Capri SUBARU - Impreza TOYOTA - 4Runner, BTM, Highlander & Tacoma.

Police say thieves target trucks or SUVs because the higher ground makes it easier to get underneath the vehcile because they are attached to the exhaust system underneath a vehicle.

"Thefts of catalytic converters increase each time the cost of scrap metal increases." Catalytic converters expensive precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Santa Cruz Police said they spotted suspects in a older white four-door sedan believed to be involved in catalytic converter thefts Wednesday night. The vehicle sped off and a chase ensued on Highway 17 but the suspects got away.

Police say this crew targets prii' (the plural for prius, I guess? Look it up).

These are the tips police give to help prevent these thefts: