US expresses concern over Sudan freeing diplomat’s killer

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. State Department says it is “deeply concerned” over Sudan’s release of a man convicted in the 2008 killing of a U.S. diplomat in a drive-by shooting in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Wednesday that Abdel-Raouf Abu Zaid remains a “specially designated global terrorist.” The Sudanese man was found guilty of killing John Granville, an official with the U.S. Agency for International Development, and his Sudanese driver, Abdel Rahman Abbas. They were shot while heading home early in the morning on Jan. 1, 2008, from a New Year’s Eve party.

