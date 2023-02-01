Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving.

Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a retaining wall near 40th and Vliet streets on Jan. 22.

Barnes later died.

Prosecutors said police arrested Tra-Von Barnes at an apartment on Jan. 24.

According to a criminal complaint, Tra-Von Barnes told investigators that he confronted his father, while the pair were in a car together, about being “fake” and not letting him be himself.

“The Defendant stated that his 9mm firearm was in his front pocket of his Milwaukee Bucks jacket that he was wearing,” according to the complaint. “The Defendant stated that he opened the door with his left hand, with his right hand still in the pocket holding the firearm. The Defendant claimed that his father ‘made him’ squeeze the trigger.”

According to the complaint, Barnes never fully explained to officers why he shot his father.

The court set Barnes’ bail at $100,000.

