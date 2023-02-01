San Carlos School has reunification site for parents after shelter-in-place

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey said that San Carlos School the school was searched and nothing was found on campus after shooting threats were made over the phone Wednesday.

The city says all staff and students are safe.

Police have set up a reunification site at 777 Pearl St, El Estero Park Center for parents to pick up their children.

ORIGINAL STORY

A shelter-in-place order has been given for a Monterey school Wednesday evening.

San Carlos School is currently in a shelter-in-place and there are few details as to why. A reporter on the scene says there is a heavy police presence in the area.

Pacific Grove Police said a text message circulating online that parts of Pacific Grove were in a shelter-in-place as well is untrue. They told KION that the shelter-in-place is in Monterey.

"PG schools are under no immediate threat or danger; however due to an active school-based incident in Monterey, parents are asked to pick up their kids from public PG schools. All after-school activities have been canceled, per PGUSD," said Pacific Grove Police on Facebook.