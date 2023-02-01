San Carlos School closed Thursday after gun threats made Wednesday

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) Feb. 2, 2023, at 11:46 a.m.- San Carlos School announced they would cancel classes on Thursday after threats made to the school Wednesday afternoon forced a lockdown of the school.

Out of an abundance of care for the emotional well being of our students and staff, school will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, February 2, 2023, and will resume on Friday, February 3, 2023. Events for after school on Thursday, February 2, 2023, are also canceled. Teachers and staff will gather tomorrow to process today’s events and prepare for the students’ return. Law enforcement has assured us we can return to school safely, but for our additional safety, we will have private security on site beginning Friday and through next week. Additionally, we are arranging for counselors to be available for any member of our community who feels they need to speak with someone.

May God's peace reign in your hearts and in your homes! Sincerely in Christ, Karen McKenzie, principal / Fr. Ommar Solis, pastor / Kimberly Cheng, superintendent of schools

The City of Monterey said that San Carlos School was searched and nothing was found on campus after shooting threats were made over the phone Wednesday. The city says all staff and students are safe.

Monterey Police said at 1:54 p.m. they received reports of a man on the phone claiming to be at the school with a gun. Police said officers who arrived immediately entered the school and started searching for the suspect.

Police then set up a reunification site at 777 Pearl St, El Estero Park Center for parents to pick up their children.

ORIGINAL STORY

A shelter-in-place order has been given for a Monterey school Wednesday evening.

San Carlos School is currently in a shelter-in-place and there are few details as to why. A reporter on the scene says there is a heavy police presence in the area.

Pacific Grove Police said a text message circulating online that parts of Pacific Grove were in a shelter-in-place as well is untrue. They told KION that the shelter-in-place is in Monterey.

"PG schools are under no immediate threat or danger; however due to an active school-based incident in Monterey, parents are asked to pick up their kids from public PG schools. All after-school activities have been canceled, per PGUSD," said Pacific Grove Police on Facebook.