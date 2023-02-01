Qatar Airways, Airbus reach settlement in A350 legal case

LONDON (AP) — Qatar Airways and Airbus have reached a settlement in a longstanding legal dispute over the A350 jetliner and billions of orders for other planes. The companies said in a statement Wednesday that the settlement was “amicable and mutually agreeable.’’ The statement says “a repair project is now underway and both parties look forward to getting these aircraft safely back in the air.’’ Qatar Airways had grounded Airbus A350s over what it described as fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate” in the long-range aircraft. Qatar’s national carrier announced in December 2021 that it was suing Airbus in London. European planemaker Airbus later terminated a multibillion-dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its smaller A321neo jets.

