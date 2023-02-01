Q&A: Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO recruits alumni as mentors

NEW YORK (AP) — Big Brothers Big Sisters America CEO Artis Stevens says the 119-year-old nonprofit long known for mentoring schoolchildren is now diversifying its programming. Stevens took over the organization two years ago. He said the fastest growing demand for mentoring is among young adults, ages 18-25. The organization is now offering group mentoring and a greater focus on career development and mental health to meet the changing needs of mentees and the availability of mentors. Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps reveals that the number of Americans volunteering through a formal program dropped 7% from 2019 to 2021.

