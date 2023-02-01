Pickup driver fleeing LA police crashes into car, killing 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed when a driver fleeing Los Angeles police crashed into their car, authorities said.

The collision occurred Tuesday night in the Panorama City area after officers responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck and a pursuit began.

A police helicopter had just arrived overhead to take over tracking of the pickup when the truck crashed into the sedan, killing the car’s two occupants, said LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

A man who fled the pickup and a passenger in that vehicle were taken into custody and hospitalized.