Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 7:53 AM

Pickup driver fleeing LA police crashes into car, killing 2

KION

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed when a driver fleeing Los Angeles police crashed into their car, authorities said.

The collision occurred Tuesday night in the Panorama City area after officers responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck and a pursuit began.

A police helicopter had just arrived overhead to take over tracking of the pickup when the truck crashed into the sedan, killing the car’s two occupants, said LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

A man who fled the pickup and a passenger in that vehicle were taken into custody and hospitalized.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content