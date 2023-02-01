Latvia threatens Olympic boycott if Russians compete

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Latvia has threatened to boycott next year’s Paris Olympics if athletes from Russia and ally Belarus are allowed to take part after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Latvian Olympic Committee president Žoržs Tikmers has said his country would not compete if the Olympics were to take place now with the participation of Russians and Belarusians. There has been criticism from governments of plans to let them compete but the response from the national Olympic committees has been muted.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.