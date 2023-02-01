Jimmy Garoppolo not returning next season, Shanahan says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Jimmy Garroppolo's tenure with the 49ers seems to be at the end, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

When asked about the quarterback's future with the team he told reporters, "No, I don't see any scenario of that."

He will let Brock Purdy and Trey Lance lead the team and believes they can win with those two at quarterback.

Brock Purdy will be out for 6 months after he injured his elbow on Sunday, during the NFC Championships when the 49ers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury during week two of the 2022 season.