India to raise spending on job creation ahead of election

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government plans to ramp up capital spending by 33% in a $550 billion annual budget designed to spur economic growth and create jobs ahead of a general election next year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said private investment was rising after the pandemic and the government should focus on driving growth. India’s economy is projected to grow 7% in the fiscal year ending in March. The government forecasts growth of 6%-6.5% next year. But the government is struggling to generate enough jobs for its population of 1.4 billion people. Apart from raising capital spending to $122 billion, the budget focuses on expanding social welfare and prioritizes “green growth,” in line with India’s climate change commitments.

