Hong Kong woos tourists with air tickets and vouchers

Hong Kong (AP) — Hong Kong will give away air tickets and vouchers to woo tourists back. The international financial hub is racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations in a fierce regional competition. During the pandemic, the city has largely aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” strategy and eased its entry rules months slower than rivals such as Singapore, Japan and Taiwan. On Thursday, Chief Executive John Lee launched tourism campaign “Hello Hong Kong,” saying the city will offer 500,000 free air tickets to welcome tourists from all around the world. Lee said visitors can also enjoy special offers and vouchers in the city.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.