Food pantry in York County reaching people with refrigerated van

By Web staff

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A York County charity has a new set of wheels that will help it reach more people in need.

Catholic Harvest Food Pantry is ready to hit the road with its new refrigerated van, which has built in shelfing.

The food pantry based in downtown York serves 25 to 30 people on a daily basis.

The pantry will now use the van in parts of Eastern York County like Hellam and Wrightsville, where there is less access to food pantries.

“This will help us get to people who can’t get to us. Now we know there are a lot of families, east of the York area ” said Shari Gordon of Catholic Harvest Food Pantry.

The new van will first appear on February 23.

Families must register for the service.

