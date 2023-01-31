Volunteers gearing up for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro- Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will officially kick off on Wednesday but the volunteers have been building tournament infrastructure for the past couple of weeks.

David Firth has been volunteering at the tournament since 1995. Firth says only one thing keeps him coming back year after year.

“Come and see the golf," Firth said. "It's for a good cause. And then you get to meet a lot of famous people, and you meet them as golfers."

While some like Firth have been making this a yearly tradition, security guard Michael Keenan is here working at the event for the first time.

"Oh, it's been awesome." Keenan said. "It's a pleasure to work for the PGA."

Keenan said that his security company hires a lot of local workers because the tournament is on three different courses.

"We need a lot of people, so we do hire a lot of locals at every event that we go to," Keenan said.

Both men want to continue to help out at the event for as long as they can.

"I'm getting up in years now, so not not too many more years," Firth said. "You know, I'm on the back nine of life.”

The events kick off tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. with the 3M Celebrity Challenge at The Hay. We will have you covered all week long at Pebble Beach. For tee times and schedule of events click here.