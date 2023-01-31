This $86 million superyacht concept can ‘fly’ across the water

Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

From floating ‘diamonds’ to roaming volcanoes, an array of eclectic and innovative superyacht concepts has been emerging in recent months, and this latest invention from Lazzarini Design Studio is no exception.

Powered by a hydrofoil system, the 74-meter-long vessel, known as Plectrum, can lift itself above the water surface and seemingly “fly” at high speeds.

According to the team at the Italian studio, the design was largely inspired by the foiling monohulls used in the America’s Cup, one of the oldest international sailing yacht competitions.

Hydrofoil system

But rather than being pushed by the wind like a sailing yacht, this huge shiny orange vessel will run on three hydrogen-powered motors with the ability to reach 5,000 horsepower each.

While foiling technology dates back many years, its popularity has recently grown, particularly due to the America’s Cup.

However, building a hydrofoil of this size would undoubtedly be a hugely significant achievement.

Although the design is just a concept, the designers say it could be constructed within two years at a cost of around $87 million (€80 million) if a buyer is found.

Eyecatching design

“We like to remember that in 1964, shipbuilding was already capable of similar vessel construction,” the designers say in a statement.

The foil system can apparently be adjusted depending on the “cruising needs” at the time, expanding from a width of 15 meters when the yacht is berthed/anchored and the foil is closed to up to 20 meters of beam when open while the yacht is sailing on high speed.

This “different superyacht configuration” will allow “much faster sea traveling than conventional similar size ships,” adds the Lazzarin team.

Made from a mixture of dry carbon fiber composite materials, the light superyacht has been “designed to be the fastest of its kind,” and will have the ability to reach a top speed of 75 knots.

As for onboard amenities, the yacht will be equipped with six guest cabins, a shipowner suite, a helipad and a beach club with a swimming pool over its four levels.

Plectrum is the latest in a number of radical superyacht designs from Lazzarini. Last year, the studio unveiled Sovrano, a gigantic 169-meter superyacht concept with twin helipads and a retractable deck.

Meanwhile, Spanish studio Rodriguez Design recently revealed Catalina, an impressive five-deck superyacht concept with a giant infinity hot tub.

Top image: A rendering of the 74-meter-long Plectrum superyacht concept, which was inspired by the foiling monohulls used in the America’s Cup. Credit: Lazzarini Design Studio

