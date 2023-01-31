Haywood County congressional candidate expected to plead guilty in campaign finance case

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

HAYWOOD, COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman who ran for Congress is expected to plead guilty to accepting an illegal campaign contribution.

Lynda Bennett lost to Madison Cawthorn in the 2020 Republican primary.

Paperwork filed Friday by federal prosecutors said Bennett accepted $25,000 from an unnamed family member. That’s nearly 10 times the amount allowed by law.

U.S. Attorneys have asked a judge to set a date for Bennett to enter a plea in the case.

Bennett was supported by Congressman Mark Meadows, who left his seat to become White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.