Cyprus picks new president amid economic doubt, ethnic split

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriots are choosing a new president, who they’ll expect to decisively steer the small island nation through shifting geopolitical sands and uncertain economic times that have become people’s overriding concern, eclipsing stalemated efforts to remedy the country’s ethnic division. The monthslong campaign has been a lackluster affair, primarily because the three frontrunners are all close associates of outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades. As such, their battles have had to center on trying to persuade voters that they’re not all cut from the same cloth. Opinion polls indicate that none of the three will muster the 50% of votes needed to win outright on Feb. 5, forcing a runoff between the top two a week later. Some 561,000 citizens are eligible to vote.

