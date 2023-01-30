Wife of Islamic State leader jailed for 8 years in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A military tribunal in Somalia has sentenced the wife of the head of a terrorist organization linked to the Islamic State group to eight years in prison for passing on information and organizing financial transactions for the group. Fartun Abdirashid, wife of Abdiqadir Mumin, head of the Daesh group, was sentenced on Monday at a military court. She has been under custody since her arrest in March last year in the capital, Mogadishu. Abdirashid was accused of frequently transferring $100 to $200 to the group’s members. She had a working relationship with Bilal Al-Sudaani, a senior Islamic State group official who was killed on Wednesday in a U.S. raid in Somalia’s northern Bari region.

