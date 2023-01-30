Brazil’s Bolsonaro applies for 6-month U.S. visitor visa

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has filed a request for a six-month visitor visa to stay in the U.S., indicating he may have no immediate intention to return home, where legal issues await. Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before the inauguration of his leftist rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The inauguration proceeded without incident, though a week later thousands of Bolsonaro’s die-hard supporters stormed the capital and trashed the top government buildings demanding the election of Lula be overturned. Bolsonaro is being investigated for whether he was involved in inciting that uprising and is the target of other probes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.