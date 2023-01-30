Boeing will open new assembly line to build 737 Max planes

Boeing is trying to ramp up production of its 737 Max to take advantage of a backlog in orders for the jet. A Boeing executive said Monday that the company will add an assembly line at an existing plant in Everett, Washington. Boeing has room in the plant because it will no longer build 747s and 787s there. This will be the fourth assembly line for the 737 Max. That’s the plane that was grounded worldwide for nearly two years after two deadly crashes. Since U.S. and other regulators cleared the Max to resume flying, Boeing has landed large orders from United, Delta, Southwest and foreign airlines.

By The Associated Press

