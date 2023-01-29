New Zealand city to get more dangerous rainfall after flood

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A dangerous amount of rain is forecast for New Zealand’s most populous city four days after Auckland had its wettest day on record in a storm that claimed four lives. A volume of rain that would typically fall over an entire summer hit in a single day Friday. At least 5,000 homes and businesses are being assessed for flood and landslide damage and several roads remained closed. Mayor Wayne Brown said he worried people would think the worst had passed. But with almost five inches of rain forecast in areas already waterlogged, fresh rain has nowhere to go. The heavy rain warning for Tuesday covers Auckland and areas further north on the North Island. Flooding, dangerous river conditions and disrupted travel were expected.

