Iowa police won’t release videos of officers shooting teen

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are refusing to release body camera video of three Des Moines officers fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy after he pointed a gun at them last month because state law prevents releasing the footage showing a minor committing a “delinquent act” before any charges are filed. The Des Moines Register reports that the police department was preparing to release video from all four officers involved in the Dec. 26 confrontation before the city’s legal department intervened. Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said the state law still applies to this situation even though the boy was killed and won’t be charged. The Attorney General already ruled that the officers were legally justified in the shooting.

