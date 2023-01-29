Dutch firm: US, allies near deal to limit chip tech to China

A Dutch semiconductor supply company says the U.S., Dutch and Japanese officials are close to an agreement to limit China’s access to the technology used to make computer chips. ASML, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment based in the Netherlands, said Sunday that it didn’t know any details about the agreement or how it would affect ASML’s business. The Dutch government has prohibited ASML from exporting that equipment to China since 2019, but ASML does export some lower-quality lithography systems to China. The White House said Friday that Dutch and Japanese officials were in Washington for talks about the “safety and security of emerging technologies.”

