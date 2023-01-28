Passenger bus in Pakistan crashes, catches fire killing 40

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A government official says a bus accident in southern Pakistan has left 40 people dead. Sunday’s incident happened after the speeding bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge. It caught fire soon after falling off the bridge, according to the government official. The dead include women and children. Four survivors are being treated in a hospital for their injuries. The bodies of the dead were charred beyond recognition and are being transported to Karachi for DNA sampling. In a separate incident, in Pakistan’s northwest, at least 10 children died in a boating accident Sunday while they were on a picnic.

