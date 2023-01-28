California hopes to eliminate high-risk pesticides by 2050

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- California unveiled a plan Thursday that goal is to transition the state to sustainable pest management and eliminate high-risk pesticides by 2050. This will help protect communities, the environment, our food supply and farm workers.

The Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap for California charts the road map the state will take along this more than 25-year journey.

“For decades, California has used pesticides to protect our crops, our cities, our homes, and our businesses from pests,” said Yana Garcia, California’s Secretary for Environmental Protection. “Exposure to harmful pesticides carries risks – to our health and to our environment – and these risks are disproportionately borne by communities already overburdened by pollution. If we truly want to build a healthy and safe California for all, we must phase out and replace the highest-risk pesticides, and the Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap is a bold, new plan to get us there.”

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation has opened a public comment period to get input and answer questions on teh road map. The comment period will on March 13, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Comments can be sent to alternatives@cdpr.ca.gov or by mail to 1001 I Street, P.O. Box 4015, Sacramento, CA 95812. Comments received will be considered part of the state-level coordination on implementing the Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap recommendations.