Bus falls into ravine in northern Peru, leaving 25 dead

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A passenger bus has fallen into a ravine in northern Peru leaving at least 25 people dead and others injured. Authorities say the bus belonging Q’orianka Tours had left the capital of Lima for the Tumbes region near the Ecuador border on Peru’s coastal desert.The early morning accident left the bus on its side with bodies on the ground around it. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

