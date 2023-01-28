Skip to Content
Bear Creek Road open to one-lane traffic

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County announced Saturday that Bear Creek Road would partially reopen after a week nearly two weeks of closures caused by the winter storms.

Bear Creek Road, south of Greenview Road, is now open to one-way reversible traffic. The road was closed on Jan. 15 due to a significant washout caused by a series of atmospheric rivers that struck the county.

A temporary signal will monitor traffic control, said the county. The county said they are prioritizing restoring the road fully.

There is no estimate for when that will happen, per the county.

