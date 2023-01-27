Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames."

Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 Hyundai Sedan in the crash was reported missing to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Police said the juvenile driver was traveling northbound on Cottle Road at a high rate of speed with two passengers in the car. He then left the roadway and hit a light pole on the southeast corner of the on-ramp to Blossom Hill Road, causing the car to burst into flames.

The male driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a male passenger was declared dead on the scene. Police added a female passenger was taken to the hospital and died of her injuries.

The juvenile driver was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for driving a stolen vehicle and two counts of vehicular manslaughter, said police.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office is still trying to identify the victims and notify the next of kin.